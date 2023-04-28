Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lowered its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 20.9% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 2.7 %

Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.52. The stock had a trading volume of 245,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,781. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.46. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.22). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 44.23%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

