Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) is Navalign LLC’s Largest Position

Navalign LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,122 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for about 7.1% of Navalign LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Navalign LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $17,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 90,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,709,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hofer & Associates. Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 111,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FBND opened at $46.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.48. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.25 and a 12 month high of $48.18.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

