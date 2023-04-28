Fiduciary Planning LLC Has $458,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Fiduciary Planning LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,680 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,482,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,604,000 after purchasing an additional 25,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.47. 1,354,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,252,282. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $155.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.71. The company has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

