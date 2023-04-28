Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FITB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ FITB opened at $25.84 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.83.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,293.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 36,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 127,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 199,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,316,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

