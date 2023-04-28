Filecoin Price Up 2.6% Over Last Week (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.36 or 0.00018261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and approximately $121.05 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 420,554,154 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

