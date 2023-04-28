Financial Architects Inc Acquires 7,571 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NULG. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,296,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,188,000 after acquiring an additional 527,495 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,708,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 42.6% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 174,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after buying an additional 51,971 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,285,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 311,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after buying an additional 43,499 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NULG stock opened at $54.90 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.80 and its 200 day moving average is $51.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.79 million, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.