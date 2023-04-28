Financial Architects Inc Boosts Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 82.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Southern were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 10.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 684,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after buying an additional 65,826 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Southern by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Southern by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Southern by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $73.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.83.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,134 shares of company stock valued at $502,179. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

