Financial Architects Inc Boosts Stock Position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BUFF. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 50,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter worth $896,000. Acas LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter valued at $1,432,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter.

BUFF opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $178.20 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day moving average is $34.91.

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

