Financial Architects Inc Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Financial Architects Inc trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $173.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.66. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

