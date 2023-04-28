Financial Architects Inc Has $544,000 Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Financial Architects Inc reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneva Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.5% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 16.4% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $88.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $88.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.16 and its 200-day moving average is $81.70.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Read More

