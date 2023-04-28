Financial Architects Inc Has $903,000 Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Financial Architects Inc trimmed its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in PPL were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PPL by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 53,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PPL by 5,975.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 418,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,224,000 after acquiring an additional 411,446 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PPL by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PPL by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,303,000 after acquiring an additional 894,478 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of PPL opened at $28.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPL. Mizuho decreased their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays began coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

