Financial Architects Inc Raises Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 80.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 46,088 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 10.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 196,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,045,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 9.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 481,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,268,000 after purchasing an additional 41,169 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 491.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 23,278 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ED stock opened at $98.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.08.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

