Financial Architects Inc Raises Stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NUSC opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $938.91 million, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.63.

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

