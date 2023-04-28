Financial Comparison: China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) vs. Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP)

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) and China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Standard Motor Products and China Zenix Auto International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Motor Products $1.37 billion 0.59 $55.35 million $2.49 14.46 China Zenix Auto International $271.18 million 0.20 -$61.16 million ($2.23) -0.46

Standard Motor Products has higher revenue and earnings than China Zenix Auto International. China Zenix Auto International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Standard Motor Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Standard Motor Products has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Zenix Auto International has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Standard Motor Products and China Zenix Auto International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Motor Products 4.03% 12.87% 6.09% China Zenix Auto International -41.87% -40.07% -24.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Standard Motor Products and China Zenix Auto International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Motor Products 0 0 2 0 3.00 China Zenix Auto International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Standard Motor Products currently has a consensus target price of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.52%. Given Standard Motor Products’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Standard Motor Products is more favorable than China Zenix Auto International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.1% of Standard Motor Products shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Standard Motor Products shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Standard Motor Products beats China Zenix Auto International on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management, Temperature Control, and All Other. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems. The Temperature Control Segment manufactures and remanufactures air conditioning compressors, air conditioning and heating parts, engine cooling system parts, power window accessories, and windshield washer system parts. The company was founded by Elias Fife and Ralph van Allen in 1919 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

About China Zenix Auto International

China Zenix Auto International Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of steel wheels for commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: PRC Aftermarket Sales, PRC OEM Sales, and International Sales. The PRC Aftermarket Sales segment produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to distributors. The PRC OEM Sales segment produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to vehicle manufacturers. The International Sales segment manufactures wheels to distributors and vehicle manufacturers outside China. The company was founded on July 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Zhangzhou, China.

