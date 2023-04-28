Financial Contrast: Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) & Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Rating) and Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.0% of Blue Ridge Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of Triumph Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Blue Ridge Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Triumph Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares and Triumph Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Ridge Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Triumph Financial 1 3 1 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

Triumph Financial has a consensus price target of $60.80, indicating a potential upside of 19.73%. Given Triumph Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Triumph Financial is more favorable than Blue Ridge Bankshares.

Blue Ridge Bankshares has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triumph Financial has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blue Ridge Bankshares and Triumph Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Ridge Bankshares $175.57 million 1.07 $27.91 million $1.49 6.67 Triumph Financial $477.76 million 2.48 $102.31 million $3.46 14.68

Triumph Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Ridge Bankshares. Blue Ridge Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Triumph Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Ridge Bankshares and Triumph Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Ridge Bankshares 15.90% 10.51% 0.96% Triumph Financial 17.78% 8.01% 1.19%

Summary

Triumph Financial beats Blue Ridge Bankshares on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial Banking segment makes loans to and generates deposits from individuals and businesses. The Mortgage Banking segment offers general financial services. The Holding Company segment relates to investments and borrowings. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc. operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services. The Banking segment relates to operations of TBK Bank, including loans originated under Triumph Commercial Finance, Triumph Healthcare Finance, and Triumph Premium Finance brands. The Corporate segment refers to the financing and investment activities, as well as the management and administrative expenses. The company was founded by Aaron P. Graft in November 2010 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

