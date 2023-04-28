Financial Services Advisory Inc Buys New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 74,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,000. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,480,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,621,000 after buying an additional 196,957 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 773.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after buying an additional 165,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHQ traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.05. The company had a trading volume of 240,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,364. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $48.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.35 and its 200-day moving average is $45.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

