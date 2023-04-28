Financial Services Advisory Inc Takes $818,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF comprises 0.5% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Financial Services Advisory Inc owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of RYH traded up $3.87 on Friday, hitting $300.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,528. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $290.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.39. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $248.94 and a fifty-two week high of $304.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

