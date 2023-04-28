Financial Services Advisory Inc Takes Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 92,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,013,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,650,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,962,533,000 after purchasing an additional 948,844 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,847,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,923,000 after acquiring an additional 610,473 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,965,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,097,000 after acquiring an additional 820,606 shares during the period. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 12,060,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,902,000 after acquiring an additional 102,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $99.88. 2,245,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,115,908. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $104.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.08.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

