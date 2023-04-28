First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Earns Maintains Rating from VNET Group

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at VNET Group in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Shares of NASDAQ FFNW traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.82. The company had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. First Financial Northwest has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $108.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.45.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $13.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that First Financial Northwest will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFNW. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 45.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 66,427 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 192,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 21,093 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. acquired a new stake in First Financial Northwest in the third quarter valued at about $278,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. 40.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Renton, WA.

