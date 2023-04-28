First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.88% from the company’s previous close.
INBK has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.
First Internet Bancorp Price Performance
INBK opened at $15.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $40.42. The company has a market capitalization of $136.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.47.
Insider Buying and Selling at First Internet Bancorp
In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Ann C. Dee acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $27,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,175.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Ann C. Dee purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $27,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,175.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann C. Dee purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.26 per share, for a total transaction of $34,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,711. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,000 shares of company stock worth $81,410. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Internet Bancorp
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $3,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,203,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 127,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 37,427 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 69,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 35,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 285.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 27,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.
About First Internet Bancorp
First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.
See Also
