First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.88% from the company’s previous close.

INBK has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

First Internet Bancorp Price Performance

INBK opened at $15.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $40.42. The company has a market capitalization of $136.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. Equities analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Ann C. Dee acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $27,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,175.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Ann C. Dee purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $27,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,175.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann C. Dee purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.26 per share, for a total transaction of $34,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,711. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,000 shares of company stock worth $81,410. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Internet Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $3,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,203,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 127,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 37,427 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 69,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 35,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 285.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 27,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

See Also

