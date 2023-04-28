First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.

First Mid Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Mid Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 24.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Mid Bancshares to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

First Mid Bancshares Stock Up 5.9 %

FMBH opened at $25.50 on Friday. First Mid Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.72 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.35. The company has a market cap of $522.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $63.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.97 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clay M. Dean acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.06 per share, with a total value of $27,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,138.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Mid Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,938,000 after purchasing an additional 77,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,265,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,445,000 after purchasing an additional 33,441 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 8.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,745,000 after purchasing an additional 26,535 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,870,000 after purchasing an additional 21,891 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $656,000. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About First Mid Bancshares

(Get Rating)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.