First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Lowered to $248.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Guggenheim from $255.00 to $248.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.08% from the company’s current price.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.28.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Stock Performance

First Solar stock opened at $186.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -478.16 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $221.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $205,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,379. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $205,062.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,489 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,250,942,000 after buying an additional 136,323 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $270,534,000 after purchasing an additional 60,266 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $326,050,000 after buying an additional 780,028 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Solar by 8.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,227 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $218,933,000 after acquiring an additional 131,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1,046.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,518,401 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,912 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.