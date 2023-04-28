First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DDIV traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.05. 10,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.75. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF
About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, high-yield stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by dividend yield. DDIV was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
