First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, an increase of 3,654.5% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000.

Get First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $65.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $73.62.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.