FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of FE stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.77. 1,866,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,705,646. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.06 and its 200-day moving average is $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $44.69.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 219.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of FirstEnergy

A number of research analysts recently commented on FE shares. Guggenheim upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,615,000 after purchasing an additional 86,132 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 26.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 51.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,355,000 after purchasing an additional 208,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth $577,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.