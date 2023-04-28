Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lessened its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,697,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,811 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Fiserv by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,306,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,520,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,971,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fiserv by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,050,000 after buying an additional 1,774,528 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Fiserv by 13.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,353,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,917,000 after purchasing an additional 653,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,250,987.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,440 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.25.

Fiserv stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.40.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

