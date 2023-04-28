Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.30-7.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $131.25.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.7 %

FISV traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.60. 1,368,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,486,750. The stock has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,440. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fiserv by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,145 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $547,079,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 135,763.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,740 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Fiserv by 518.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,123,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,934,000 after purchasing an additional 941,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in Fiserv by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,988,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,423,000 after purchasing an additional 938,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

See Also

