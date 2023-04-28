Flare Price Hits $0.0318 on Major Exchanges (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 28th. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for $0.0318 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges. Flare has a total market cap of $465.84 million and $8.36 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flare has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
Flare Profile
Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 14,642,784,240 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.
Flare Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
