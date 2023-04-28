FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCBGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

FNCB Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 18.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of FNCB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.31. 531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,244. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.59. The company has a market cap of $124.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.31. FNCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNCB. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in FNCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after buying an additional 21,495 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 31.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. 14.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation and ownership of banks. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Dunmore, PA.

