Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.80

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.80 and traded as low as $13.63. Fortescue Metals Group shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 870 shares changing hands.
Fortescue Metals Group Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average is $13.80.
About Fortescue Metals Group
Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore, Fortescue Future Industries (FFI), and Corporate. The Iron Ore segments comprises of the exploration, development, production, processing, sale and transportation of iron ore, and the exploration for other minerals.
