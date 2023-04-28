Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,602 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Fortinet by 40.7% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 4.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,816,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $63.06 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.00. The stock has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $274,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 940,014 shares of company stock worth $54,381,212. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.43.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

