Fortis Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Fortis in a report released on Monday, April 24th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share.
Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.75 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 6.92%.
Fortis Stock Up 0.0 %
TSE:FTS opened at C$59.88 on Wednesday. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$48.45 and a 52 week high of C$65.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$56.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.16.
Fortis Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 81.29%.
Fortis Company Profile
Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.
Further Reading
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.