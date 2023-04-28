Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.78-$0.82 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion. Fortive also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.29-$3.40 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Vertical Research raised Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE FTV opened at $63.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Fortive has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $69.78.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $141,666.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,100.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $141,666.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,100.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $450,483 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fortive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Fortive by 34.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Fortive by 21.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter worth $66,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Fortive by 26.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortive

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.