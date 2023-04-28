Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FBIN. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.60.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of FBIN stock opened at $63.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.59. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $78.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.16.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.