Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.01% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FBIN. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.60.
Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance
Shares of FBIN stock opened at $63.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.59. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $78.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.16.
Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile
Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.
