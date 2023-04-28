Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Bought by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in FOX were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 104.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in FOX by 1,117.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in FOX by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOXA. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Argus downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research lowered FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $33.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,222. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $37.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

FOX Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.