Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Shares Down 2.2%

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$12.60 and last traded at C$12.62. 30,062 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 80,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.91.

Frontera Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.99.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$3.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Frontera Energy had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of C$355.43 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Frontera Energy Co. will post 1.4886241 EPS for the current year.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 35 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, and Peru; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

