FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,876 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,876 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 18,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ABT opened at $109.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $118.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.01. The company has a market capitalization of $190.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABT. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

