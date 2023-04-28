FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR) Trading Down 0.1%

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.93 and last traded at $20.96. Approximately 18,128 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.98.

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $53.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.29.

Institutional Trading of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth $246,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth $3,495,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 3.1% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (YMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

