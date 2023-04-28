FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Issues Earnings Results

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 219.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,487. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.88. FTAI Aviation has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $29.75.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FTAI shares. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $29.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 221.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 19,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation is a supplier of CFM56 engines, modules, and materials. They offer aircraft operations and engine maintenance. It offers aviation products that include aircraft leasing, engine leasing, and engine repair capabilities.

