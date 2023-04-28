FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.33), Briefing.com reports. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $806.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FTI Consulting Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FCN traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.50. 369,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,380. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.28. FTI Consulting has a 12-month low of $140.09 and a 12-month high of $205.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTI Consulting

In other FTI Consulting news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 38,908 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total value of $7,231,440.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,947,155.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,511 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $458,835.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,277,973.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,187 shares of company stock worth $12,795,055 in the last 90 days. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in FTI Consulting by 96.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the second quarter worth $204,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter worth $229,000.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Further Reading

