FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.33), Briefing.com reports. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $806.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
FTI Consulting Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:FCN traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.50. 369,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,380. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.28. FTI Consulting has a 12-month low of $140.09 and a 12-month high of $205.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTI Consulting
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in FTI Consulting by 96.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the second quarter worth $204,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter worth $229,000.
FTI Consulting Company Profile
FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FTI Consulting (FCN)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.