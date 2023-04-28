Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.19

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1889 per share on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Fuchs Petrolub’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Fuchs Petrolub Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FUPBY opened at $10.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.22. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $10.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

