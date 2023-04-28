Full Sail Capital LLC Sells 438 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Full Sail Capital LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Saban Cheryl lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $108.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $123.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

