Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Rating) fell 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33.05 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.42). 1,032 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 22,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.50 ($0.44).

Fusion Antibodies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.84 million, a PE ratio of -566.67 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 38.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95.

About Fusion Antibodies

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development, antibody sequencing, antibody engineering, antibody humanization and rational affinity maturation platform, recombinant protein expression, and stable cell line development and cGMP scale up services.

Featured Stories

