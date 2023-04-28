FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.41. The consensus estimate for Harmony Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 41.44%. The firm had revenue of $128.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.73 million.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HRMY. Bank of America started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

HRMY stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. Harmony Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $29.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.15 and a 200-day moving average of $48.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $624,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,653,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 222,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 98,246 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

