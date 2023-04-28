FY2023 Earnings Forecast for CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of CureVac in a report released on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.10) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.99). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CureVac’s current full-year earnings is ($1.05) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CureVac’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of CureVac from $34.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:CVAC opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. CureVac has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $20.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average of $7.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVAC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 190.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CureVac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CureVac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CureVac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

