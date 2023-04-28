FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Rogers Communications Issued By Cormark (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rogers Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 27th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.84 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.65.

RCI has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$74.75 to C$75.75 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Rogers Communications Announces Dividend

Rogers Communications ( TSE:RCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.16 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

