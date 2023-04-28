FY2023 EPS Estimates for Rogers Communications Inc. Raised by National Bank Financial (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will earn $3.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.20. The consensus estimate for Rogers Communications’ current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2024 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RCI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Desjardins cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.31.

RCI opened at $49.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $36.23 and a 12 month high of $56.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.70. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCI. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,857,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $273,931,000 after buying an additional 3,163,142 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 550.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,700,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,968 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,671,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,152,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $147,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 452.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,280,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,976 shares during the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.04%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

