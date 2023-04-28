FY2024 EPS Estimates for Under Armour, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Under Armour Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $8.78 on Friday. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average is $9.56.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Under Armour by 75.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 191,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 82,568 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 11.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 56.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Under Armour

In related news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $650,750.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

