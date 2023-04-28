G999 Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. During the last week, G999 has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $6,772.51 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00059795 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00039758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00020444 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000206 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006519 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001133 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

