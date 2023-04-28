GATX (NYSE:GATX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.50-6.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GATX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Sidoti initiated coverage on GATX in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. StockNews.com raised GATX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on GATX from $115.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.33.

GATX Stock Performance

GATX stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.61. 51,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,814. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.05. GATX has a 1 year low of $84.96 and a 1 year high of $118.11.

Insider Activity

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.63 million. GATX had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GATX will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $2,192,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,101,168.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other GATX news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $25,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,594.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $2,192,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,101,168.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GATX

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GATX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter worth $24,697,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GATX by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GATX by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,794,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,071,000 after acquiring an additional 40,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GATX by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,155,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,430,000 after acquiring an additional 37,314 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in GATX by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 34,028 shares during the period. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

